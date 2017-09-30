Fire broke out at Kunowa Cooking Oil Manufacturing Industry in Karonga district on Friday morning.

No injuries were reported but various goods were destroyed by the fire.

Confirming to Malaw24, Karonga police deputy spokesperson George Mulewa said police received report of the incident and rushed to the scene where they tried all necessary means to normalise the situation.

Investigations have been instituted to find the cause of fire and the extent of the damage.

Kunowa is a cooking oil manufacturing industry belonging to Karonga based businessman John Sichilima aand has been operating since the year of 2007.