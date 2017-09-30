It’s a derby: Mzuni, Moyale in battle for bragging rights

Mzuni play Moyale in the TNM Super League on Sunday but just as important as three points are the city’s bragging rights.

The two sides are the Mzuzu’s biggest teams and each team will be looking for a win.

Both sides are outside the top four in the league. Moyale are currently on position 5 with 31 points while Mzuni are on position 9 with 23 points.

Records indicate that Mzuni have got an upper hand as Moyale have been struggling when playing against the students in recent seasons.

In an interview with Malawi24, Mzuni chairman Albert Mtungambela Harawa was adamant they will come out top.

“Look we have the record that in all games we played with Moyale we did better and why not this time.

“History will speak itself as our boys are in high mood after returning from central region with four points last week so there is no way to lose this game,” said Harawa.

Moyale assistant coach Charles Kamanga said his side is in good form coming from the win against Chitipa United last week hence will have no problem seeing off the city rivals.

“Moyale at the moment are in form and believe me we are going to take over this kingship of Mzuzu city or the North as a whole as you are aware we beat Chitipa United last week, we don’t see why not with Mzuni,” said Kamanga.