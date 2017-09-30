TNM Super League preview: Bullets invade Capital City

TNM Super League continues this weekend with some epic fixtures in the race for the championship glory, with the bottom three teams battling it out for maximum points in quest for their survival.

At Civo Stadium, in probably match of the week, in-form Civil Sporting Club will lock horns with in-form Nyasa Big Bullets.

Both teams have enjoyed fair portion of good results in the recent games, with Bullets registering victories in their last four games in all competitions this season.

The 13 time Super League champions are coming from a 1-nil victory over Red Lions last week and if they are to close in on league leaders Be Forward Wanderers, they must collect maximum points at all costs.

However, in Civil they are playing a very good side which is capable of upsetting the tables the way it did to Bullets’ rivals Nomads in the first round.

Civil will be vying for revenge after losing 3-1 to Bullets in a league match before being beaten 2-1 in a Carlsberg Cup match at Chilomoni Stadium. The Servants are likely to present a much tougher test of tactical acumen using their in-form attacking trio of Righteous Banda, Fletcher Bandawe and Raphael Phiri.

At Balaka Stadium, early pacesetters Wanderers will entertain Mafco FC in a match the Nomads are looking to extend their lead at the top knowing that any mistake will see Silver Strikers closing in on them.

The first encounter between the two sides ended 3-0 in favour of Wanderers who are really enjoying their form at the moment unlike their opponents who have been struggling in every competition they have played in this season.

In other Saturday matches, struggling Blantyre United will host Azam Tigers at Chilomoni Stadium while unpredictable Dwangwa United will welcome the Central Bankers at Chitowe Stadium.

On Sunday, Bullets will face another ultimate test when they play defending champions Kamuzu Barracks at Civo Stadium.

Since the Soldiers got promoted into the top flight football in 2012, the Blantyre based giants have struggled a lot whenever playing them.

At Mzuzu Stadium, Mzuni FC will entertain Moyale Barracks in the Mzuzu derby while Premier Bet Wizards will welcome Mafco FC at Mulanje Park Stadium.