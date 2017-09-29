5 year old girl dies in house fire

A five-year-old girl in Kasungu district has died after her family’s house caught fire.

Kasungu Police Public Relations Officer Edna Mzingwitsa identified the girl as Sella Kwenda.

Mzingwitsa said the incident happened at around 7pm on Thursday when Sella was sleeping inside the grass thatched house.

According to Mzingwitsa, the girl’s seven-year-old sister took a stick of fire into the house to lit a lamp. Unfortunately the stick fell on a cloth and the fire spread.

The children’s father who was in the kitchen at the time rushed into the house to save her daughter.

Sella and her father were later taken to Kasungu district hospital where the father got admitted but the girl died while receiving treatment.

Postmortem conducted on the deceased revealed that she died due to burns.

Sella hailed from Tsuntche village, T/A Lukwa in Kasungu district.