Mob kills chief

Community members in Nsanje on Thursday killed a village headman after accusing him of working with blood suckers.

The incident happened in Mchacha James Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mlolo in the district.

Police have identified the deceased as Landani Chipira aged 48 who was a village headman In the area.

Reports show that the mob attacked the chief after community members saw strange people suspected to be blood suckers in the area.

When villagers tried to apprehend the ‘blood suckers’, the strangers run away.

The villagers were then convinced that the chief was working with the strangers.

Nsanje Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Agnes Zalakoma said people believed that the chief was coordinating with blood suckers.

“They mobilized themselves and surrounded his house to the extent of demolishing it. After confronting him with the rumours, they overpowered him and stoned the helpless man to death,” Zalakoma said.

She said police were yet to make any arrest in connection to the issue.