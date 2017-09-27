We won’t give money to DPP again – MCC vows

Despite facing numerous financial challenges, Mzuzu City Council (MCC) pledged K3,500,000 towards Democratic Progressive Party (DPPs) fundraising dinner and dance dubbed “blue night” but the council now wants to be removed from the list of respondents in a case Civil Society Organization (CSOs) are suing the ruling party.

Spokesperson for MCC Karen Msiska disclosed that they want to be removed from the list of respondents in the case arguing they never honoured the pledge they made to DPP.

Lawyer for the CSOs Wesley Mwafulirwa made a consent order to Mzuzu City Council’s application before High Court judge Redson Kapindu on Tuesday that has witnessed the council not honouring its pledge to the party.

MCC vowed also not to participate in partisan party functions following reports that it bought a table at the fundraising dinner and dance for six officials that also pocketed allowances for representing the council at the blue night held at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

Meanwhile, the CSOs are at liberty to drag MCC to court if the council fails to honour the conditions for it to be removed from the list of respondents in the case.

DPP solicited public funds from parasastals and government agencies for its fundraising dinner and dance a few months ago.

This angered some CSOs who dragged the party to court for failing to repay the money it received from the government institutions.