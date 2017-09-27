Fast-track SDGs – govt told

Civil Society Organizations in Malawi have urged government to fast-track implementation of Sustainable Developmental Goals (SDGs) to meet the 2030 deadline.

Speaking to members of the press in Lilongwe on Monday during commemoration of second anniversary of the SDGs, Council for Non-Governmental Organization in Malawi (CONGOMA) called for need to have speedy implementation of the SDGs.

Executive Director for CONGOMA Ronald Mtonga expressed worry on poor priority setting of issues which he said is blocking speedy implementation of the Global goals.

“Decentralization should be strength, at the same time accountability is still a problem, we have talked about monies for citizens being stolen,” said Mtonga.

He called on government to reduce international and local borrowing arguing the country has accumulated huge debts that are also likely to affect the implementation of SDGs in Malawi.

However, government through its spokesperson Nicolas Dausi has faulted the call saying it has done enough towards SDGs in the country.

Dausi added that United Nations (UN) has applauded Malawi for doing well in SDGs hence the calls are “bizarre”.

SDGs also known as the Global Goals, are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

These 17 Goals build on the successes of the Millennium Development Goals, while including new areas such as climate change, economic inequality, innovation, sustainable consumption, peace and justice, among other priorities. The goals are interconnected – often the key to success on one will involve tackling issues more commonly associated with another.

The SDGs work in the spirit of partnership and pragmatism to make the right choices now to improve life, in a sustainable way, for future generations.