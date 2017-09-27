Former Moyale captain hangs up boots

Former Moyale Barracks captain Lovemore Mitengo has announced his retirement from football at the age of 36.

Mitengo has made the decision due to persistent injuries following an illustrious career spanning 16 years.

He joined the club in 2007 from Cobbe Barracks and captained it for 7 years until last season when forward Gastin Simkonda took over.

The tough as a tick centre back was among the four Moyale players who were involved in a road accident before the start of the current season but recovered in time to feature for the Lions of Kaning’ina in 5 league outings.

It was against Masters Security in July that he sustained a shoulder injury which has forced him to hang up his boots.

However, he said he does not regret the decision because his days on the pitch were getting numbered.

“Injury or no injury I had planned to retire at the end of this season so leaving the stage earlier does not hurt that much,” he said.

Speaking of his 10 year stint, the Mzuzu based Mitengo said: “I had a great time with Moyale. When I arrived the club was synonymous with midtable positions, but under my captaincy we started challenging for the league title and reached several cup finals some of which we won, like the Standard bank knockout and the Carlsberg Cups. Am proud of what I achieved. That’s why I’m walking away a happy man.”

On his plans, the former Cobbe skipper revealed that he would be interested in attending coaching courses in the future in order to stay connected to the game.

Mitengo launched his career in 2002 with Dwangwa Utd before joining Cobbe a year later.

He then swapped Cobbe with Moyale after 4 years of elite and second tier football in Zomba.