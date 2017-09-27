Traveller fined for carrying Rands

The Mwanza First Grade Magistrate court on Tuesday ordered a 38-year-old man to pay a fine of K15,000 for being found with South African Rands.

According to police files, the traveller has been identified as Innocent Chiyagwaza.

On Monday, Chiyagwaza was travelling to South Africa and when he arrived at Mwanza border post, officers searched his bag and found 6000 South African Rands.

He was asked to produce documents for possessing the said cash but he failed to do so and was arrested and taken to Mwanza First Grade Magistrate Court for hearing.

At the court, Chiyagwaza pleaded guilty to the charge of illegal possession of foreign currency which is contrary to section 25 of the Exchange Control Act.

He was then ordered to pay a fine of K15000 or in default to serve six months imprisonment.

Chiyagwaza comes from Kalonga village, Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.