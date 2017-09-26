Mzuzu to host International bout next month

Mwamlima Boxing Promotions has organised an international bout slated for next month in Mzuzu.

The non-title bout which will be between Felix Mwamaso of Malawi and Lewis Mwakasopa of Tanzania on 1st October at Obrigado Leisure Park in Mzuzu.

This will be the second international fight this year in Mzuzu following another one last month.

Owner of Mwamlima Boxing Promotion Willard Mwamlima said both boxers have confirmed and are readying themselves for the bout.

“Yes, all is set for the fight. Lewis will be here by Tuesday this week and Mwamaso is also doing what he knows at the gym,” said Mwamlima.

He then urged people in Mzuzu to go and watch the fight saying there will be tight security.

In an interview with Malawi24, one of the boxers Mwamaso sent a warning to his opponent that he should expect a knockout.

“I just want to warn him to get prepared, I don’t think he is going to finish all rounds. He is a good fighter but I will show him what I know best,” warned Mwamaso.

He also added that it’s time to show Tanzanians that Malawi is now taking over as far as boxing is concerned.

On the day of the fight, there will be supporting bouts including one between Mwai Kamanga and Yahaya Mwaipopa.