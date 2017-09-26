MCP poaches from DPP again: Bagus leaves ruling for opposition

….analyst attributes defections to polls

A few days after the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) poached Lilongwe Deputy Mayor from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the opposition has made yet another catch from the pond of the ruling.

The Mayor, Juliana Kaduya, along with 60 others left the DPP for MCP.

As if this is not enough, the DPP has lost one of its top names Salim Bagus who according to reports officially joins the MCP.

The MCP has three rallies in Malawi’s three regions this week.

But why are these defections escalating?

Political analyst Wonderful Mkhutche says the MCP is undergoing rebranding hence attracting the new names.

He argues that the defectors would in a way help the opposition party solicit more resources that would assist for 2019 elections preparations.

“That has indeed been the experience in Malawi. Politicians defect to parties after weighing opportunities and career survival. As much as they can blamed, this is a result of the system they are in. Malawi politics is not defined by ideology. Party affiliation takes center stage. It may be that they are defecting to MCP for these reasons, but their presence in the party should still not be overlooked. They represent a YES vote of confidence, especially for the neutrals,” said the analyst when asked to comment on whether these defectors may be only seeking personal enrichment in the party.

Mkhutche has since argued that for the MCP to forge ahead without drawbacks in the road to the next polls, there is a need to see to it that endorsements are made on people that would benefit the party.

“Political confidence is an asset as far as general elections are concerned. As an opposition party, among others, MCP can heavily rely on endorsements from already known names in our politics.”

This is however coming at a time when internal wars within the MCP have failed to die.

Recently, some top officials reportedly protested against the roping in of Mia to the party.

Others went to the extent of claiming Mia bribed party President Lazarus Chakwera.

Mia has intent to vie for the position of Vice Presidency at the party’s convention.

Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya who holds this post has reportedly indicated he is not moved by Mia.

Others in the party have been calling for the resignation of Chakwera claiming he has failed to run the party.

The MCP remains DPP’s direct contender for the 2019 elections.