Man dies after using charms to get rich

A 22-year old man identified as Limbani Nsalawatha has died after using charms to get rich in Dedza district.

The man went to Mozambique where he got traditional medicine.

He was advised to take them and was told he would die for a week as part of getting rich.

The man took the charms to his house and drunk.

Confirming the incident, Dedza police spokesperson Edward Kabango said the man advised the wife not to cry nor tell anyone and he ordered her to collect maggots into a bag from his decomposed body that would turn into money when he resurrects after a week.

According to Kabango, the man indeed died as advised by the witchdoctor and the wife left the dead body in a separate room and as a ritual,she did not to mourn him because that would make his death permanent.

“After six days, neighbours were disturbed by the bad smell coming from the house and house flies were seen through a window where the body was lying,” Kabango said.

This forced the wife to go to the relatives of the husband where she revealed everything.

The matter was reported at Njonja police unit from which officers rushed to the house with a medical practitioner. The body was found in a decomposed state.

After postmortem, results showed he died due to suffocation and burial was ordered.

Limbani Nsalawatha was coming from Chimowa village, Traditional Authority Kachere in Dedza.

Meanwhile, police are advising people to refrain from believing anything they hear but should work hard if they want to get rich.