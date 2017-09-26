Traditional leaders asked to deal with harmful practices

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has asked traditional leaders in the country to join hands in dealing with harmful practices.

Speaking to local media, minister responsible Kondwani Nankhumwa said some practices are harmful hence need to be dealt with.

He pointed out cultural practices such as initiation ceremonies as harmful to youths more especially girls.

Nankhumwa further asked traditional leaders to promote girl child education and he commended leaders who have already started doing so in their communities.

According to him, bringing awareness on many issues that affect citizens in the country can be useful.

He however expressed concern over attacks against people with albinism and appealed to the leaders to protect people with albinism at any cost.

The minister went on to say that the leaders should put people’s welfare at heart if they want to become good leaders.