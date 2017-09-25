MCP’s Msungama speaks on rape accusations

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate for Lilongwe City South East constituency has responded to questions over his marital status and rape accusations.

This follows claims by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) that Msungama is unmarried and a rapist hence not fit to be a parliamentarian.

Writing on Facebook on Friday, Msungama said he is not answering any rape case as claimed by the DPP secretary general Greselder Jeffrey.

On his marital status, Msungama admitted that he is not married but was quick to reveal that he is engaged and will tie the knot soon.

“Marriage is a lifetime commitment and should always be approached prayerfully and carefully. I subscribe to that persuasion,” he said.

The MCP candidate then advised the ruling party to conduct an issue based campaign rather than castigating him.

Msungama said the DPP should be telling constituents what it will do for them if they elect its candidate.

“I wish they would have just delivered what they would do for the constituency, and also explained to the voters, why after 13 years of their government, Lilongwe City South East remains one of the most under developed and backward suburbs in the world?” said Msungama.

By-elections in Lilongwe City South East Constituency will be held in October after Msungama successfully challenged the results of 2014 elections for the area.

Msungama’s main challenger for the seat is DPP’s Reuben Ngwenya.