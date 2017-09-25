MDF soldier killed in car crash

A Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier died on Saturday after his car collided with a lorry at Chileka Trading Centre along Mchinji-Lilongwe road.

The soldier has been identified as Sergeant Golden San. A passenger in San’s car also died during the accident while another MDF soldier identified as Allan Bennie Kambanda of Kamuzu Barracks and a female passenger escaped with injuries.

According to reports, San was at around 8:45pm on Saturday driving a Toyota Allex saloon registration BLK 2515 from Mchinji heading to Lilongwe with three passengers on board.

On arrival at Chileka Trading Centre, he hit the rear body of motor vehicle number BN 5329 Mercedes Benz lorry which was in front and was heading in the same direction.

Following the impact, San and the yet to be identified male passenger died on the spot due to severe head injuries.

Kambanda who was also a passenger sustained a fractured right leg and right arm as well as a deep cut on the forehead while a yet to be identified female passenger sustained a fractured left arm.

No one in the lorry was reported injured.