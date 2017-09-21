Under 20 spirits still high despite eviction of cheats

Flames under 20 team manager Griffin Sayenda Jnr insists morale in camp is still high despite Tuesday’s eviction of 5 age cheats.

The 5 flushed out for being believed to be over aged are Azam tigers goalkeeper William Thole; Silver Strikers defensive duo of Mark Fodya and Trevor Kalema as well as Blantyre united midfielder Solomon Sayenda (related to the team manager).

The Ron Van Geneugden led coaching panel made the decision following pressure from the National Youth Football Association(NYFA), soccer pundits and sports journalists who have been questioning the inclusion of most of the players as they are suspected to be above the recommended age bracket.

Asked if the development has not dampened the mood in camp as some lads could be fearing for their own futures, Sayenda downplayed the assertion.

“The mood is as relaxed as it has been since the first day (Monday September 18). The boys are not affected at all.”

Regarding matters on the pitch, the team manager added:

“The players are responding well to the coach’s new philosophy of football. By the time we break camp on Thursday, we will have done over half of the work, the rest will be covered in October when we regroup.”

Meanwhile Football Association of Malawi Technical Director John Kaputa has warned that his office will stop at nothing until all over aged players are traced and released from the squad.