Has Wendy been roughed up again

…Lucius Banda is outraged

A graphic photo showing a lady’s face in serious wounds has sparked a social media debate.

Others have been so quick to claim the lady who has bruises beneath the eye and three long fork like piercings is musician Wendy Harawa.

Trending posts claim the artist was beaten up after she was found with another man’s wife.

Other unverified reports however claim she was roughed up by some men she had been in a quarrel with.

However, Lucius Banda who works with Wendy says otherwise.

The veteran musician has been so abrupt to parry away the romours through his Facebook page.

According to Banda, Harawa is currently in Zambia where she is facilitating agreements with Zambian artists slated to perform at the Sand Music Festival next month at Livingstonia Beach.

Malawi24 could however not independently verify this.

“She left yesterday, she will also attend Boys 2 Men show on our behalf as Sand festival. Just to learn a few things. Wendy does not look like this. She has natural dreadlocks. This is a lie,” posted Banda.

Harawa has overtime been a victim of rumours most of which pertain to what gossipers say is her act of going out with other ladies men.