Devotion: He has a lot for you

1 Cor 2:9-11 ” But just as it is written, ” Things that no eye has seen , or ear heard , or mind imagined , are the things God has prepared for those who love him.

“God has revealed these to us by the Spirit. For the Spirit searches all things, even the deep things of God.

For who among men knows the things of a man except the man’s spirit within him? So too, no one knows the things of God except the Spirit of God.”

Do you know that God has prepared us great things in this life beyond our human understanding. Things we have never heard, seen or read in any book.

He has prepared for us nations that we have never heard.

Businesses not yet done by any person.

However these are only revealed to us by the Holy Spirit. You may be trying to make God do something for you when actually he has already done it.

He has released much for us. All blessings are released for us(Eph1:3) including those you have never comprehended. Its your duty to access them.

However you need to establish them and have them. How do you have things you have never thought of?

The first thing is to live and walk with the spirit. When you are friends he will reveal secrets. Even God failed to hide a secret to Abraham because he was so close to Him.

Gen 18:17 ” Then the Lord said, “Should I hide from Abraham what I am about to do?”

Therefore live and walk by the spirit.Galatians 5: 25 ” If we live in the Spirit, let us also walk in the Spirit.”

The second thing is to pray in the spirit. 1 Cor 14:2 ” For the one speaking in a tongue does not speak to people but to God, for no one understands; he is speaking mysteries by the Spirit.”

The same hidden mysteries which no eye has seen, no ear has heard is spoken through our spirit when we pray in spirit.

You establish things beyond your understanding. Things you could not put in audible voice and couldn’t put on your prayer items list. When you speak them in the spirit you establish them(Job22:28).

Do that and see a great change in your life forever.

Prayer

Thank you Father for the revelation of the Word. Every day I will live and walk with your Spirit getting great and wonderful things that are hidden for ages and are beyond human understanding. In Jesus Name. Amen

