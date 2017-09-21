Sad news: Nginjale has died

Malawian boxer Ben Chitenje alias Tough Nginjale has died, Malawi24 can confirm.

Reports Malawi24 has received show that Nginjale Young Tough Chitenje died at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital today Thursday 21 September 2017 after a short illness.

Chitenje’s family has confirmed the news to the media.

He came into the limelight in the 2000s as one of the most standing athletes in boxing locally.

