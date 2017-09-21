Sad news: Nginjale has died

Malawian boxer Ben Chitenje alias Tough Nginjale has died, Malawi24 can confirm.
Reports Malawi24 has received show that Nginjale Young Tough Chitenje died at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital today Thursday 21 September 2017 after a short illness.
Chitenje’s family has confirmed the news to the media.
He came into the limelight in the 2000s as one of the most standing athletes in boxing locally.
More to come
zomvetsa chisoni anali wa nkhonya koma wapita osawinako even kamodzi komwe kukomoledwa mkati ali mu ring akapume ndi zolemetsa zapadziko
R I P
R I P
Rip
Rip
RIP
Rip nde wavaya ali zaka zingati?
R.i.p
Rlp
Rip
R.I.P
May his soul rest in peace
R.I.P
R.I.P
Rip
R I P
Unless I lost my memory…. is he not part of the Mafias that have worked day and night to kill innocent citizens just for minor differences with Dipipi…. comment reserved
Asaaa!! Kodi??
So Sad May Your Soul Rest In Peace
Akawapedza achina goriati kumeneko samson mkat….. R I P
Boxing association of Malawi ipangepo kanthu
RIP
so sad
RIP
Sorry R I P