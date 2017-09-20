MCP ready to make Malawi paradise

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters in the country have said that the party’s current leadership under Dr Lazarus Chakwera is ready to take Malawi out of all woes and transform the country.

Malawi24 conducted a snap survey of more than 60 people from other parties in the country and it has established that MCP supporters are confident that the party is strong enough to defeat the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) come 2019.

In an interview with MCP supporters in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe it has been noted that the current leadership of the party under Dr Lazarus Chakwera is viewed as making the party to be coherent and promising to take Malawi out of all woes including economic.

According to Laston Mwale who is an MCP member in Lilongwe, Malawians must not confuse the current MCP and the old one since it has undergone a massive reform and the current one is the finest.

Mwale said that the exodus of prominent politicians from their parties to the opposition bloc are strong signs that Malawians are spotting greatness in the current MCP leadership.

“You can see how the party brought in big names in Politics like Sidik Mia and recently the Lilongwe city deputy mayor Juliana Kaduya. Such people can’t just join a party. Their joining of MCP is a sign that the party is ready to take over the government in 2019,” Mwale told Malawi24.

Another supporter Maganizo Banda told Malawi24 that it is bad to be rating MCP based on how it was in the times of one party system because that was a dictatorship.

According to Banda it is a sign of political immaturity to say that MCP can’t rule the country because of its bad history.

“The current MCP is not what the party used to be. This is a new party since it has new faces and come 2019, it will prove to Malawians that it is not the same party by transforming the country tremendously.”

He told Malawi24 that the survey conducted by Afrobarometer which pitted the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) as the favourable party was enough evidence that Malawians have faith in the party.