WFP committed to supporting Malawi

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Malawi has expressed its commitment to continue working with the government in addressing Malawi’s food and nutrition challenges.

New WFP country director for Malawi Benoit Thiry made the assurance in Lilongwe when he presented his letters of credence to Malawi’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

In his remarks, Thiry said WFP appreciates the good relationship it has with the country’s government in addressing food and nutrition security in the country.

“WFP recognizes the threats that come with climate change in the country will, thus, focus more on resilience building and social protection activities in the coming years,” Thiry said.

On his part, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Emmanuel Fabiano, uttered that government recognises WFP as a true partner and acknowledged the strides the organisation is making to combat hunger in the country through its School Meals Programme, nutrition programme and resilience initiatives, among others.

He said that the support the government receives from worldwide organization makes a big difference.

WFP began operations in Malawi in 1965.

Through linkages with ongoing resilience and development programmes, WFP can address the underlying vulnerabilities and drivers of food insecurity, such as climate change, gender inequality, poor livelihood opportunities, limited local capacities to engage in development programmes and poor dietary diversity.

The organisation which is the world’s largest humanitarian agency is working with the Government of Malawi and other partners to bring food assistance to the country’s most vulnerable people including thousands of refugees mostly from the Great Lakes and Horn of Africa region as well as – most recently – from the DRC.

Each year the organisation assists 80 million people in around 80 countries.