20kgs of chamba lands man in cooler

Police in Mangochi are keeping in custody a 35-year-old man for being found with the illegal drug.

The man has been identified as Adam Dickson of Makawa village, Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.

According to Mangochi police deputy spokesperson Amina Daudi, Adam was arrested on September 15, 2017 around 4pm after Mangochi Police detectives received information from members of the general public that he sells cannabis sativa at Makawa trading centre.

“Immediately the Police rushed to the said place and conducted a search in his house and found him with 20kgs and twists of cannabis sativa,” said Daudi.

Police seized the illegal drug and arrested the suspect.

He will appear before court to answer the charge of being found in possession of cannabis sativa contrary to section 6 as read with section 19 of Dangerous Drugs Act.

Meanwhile, Police in the district have appreciated the good relationship which still exist between them and members of the public in fighting against crime.