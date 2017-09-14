Mutharika’s aide Bamusi survives fatal crash

Presidential advisor on civil society Mavuto Bamusi escaped death during a head-on collision Thursday morning.

Bamusi was one of the survivors in the car crash that killed two people: 36-year-old Benson Magesi and 50-year-old Levison Chinyoka.

According to Police, Bamusi was in his official Toyota Prado registration number CK8560 (MG418AD) coming from Lilongwe going to Blantyre.

When the vehicle reached Mkutu Village near Ntcheu-Dedza border, it collided with a Toyota Sienta which was being driven by Benson Magesi and was travelling from Ntcheu to Dedza with five passengers on board.

Driver of the Toyota Sienta registration No. BS7970, Magesi, started overtaking a minibus and in the process the Sienta collided head on with Bamusi’s vehicle.

Police says following the impact, Magesi and a passenger in the Sienta, Chinyoka, died on the spot due to head injuries.

Further reports indicates that one passenger from the same vehicle sustained a fracture on his right shoulder whilst 3 passengers and Bamusi survived.

The Sienta had its windscreen shattered and front part extensively damaged while Bamusi’s car had its front part damaged and cab depressed.

The deceased Benson Magesi hailed from village Katsekaminga, T/A. Kamenyagwaza in Dedza while Levison Chinyoka came from Njolomole, T/A. Njolomole in Ntcheu.