Madman steals Lucius’ show

A mentally ill man popularly known as Mkwepu surprised people who were enjoying Sir Lucius Banda’s show in Balaka as he played the bass guitar perfectly.

Writing on his official Facebook page, Sir Lucius Banda praised Mkwepu for the way he played the guitar.

“Balaka show always has a surprise. As I was singing Ndiwe m’bale wanga, this guy just came and took the Bass Guitar from Charles and started playing exactly the right chords,” said Lucius Banda.

According to Banda, Mkwepu is mentally challenged and usually moves around in Balaka.

However, Banda also knows the man as a talented guitarist.

“To most people in Balaka they know Mkwepu as a mentally Ill man who just roam around the streets of Balaka.

“I know him as a former Bassist for the Malawi Army Bravos band of the late Jacious Kanjaukes in the nineties,” Banda said.

According to Soldier, during Friday’s show Mkwepu played very well and afterwards he led in singing the song Substitute by Gregory Isaacs.

“It was massive, he made some good money on stage,” noted Lucius.

Reacting to Lucius’ post, some of his followers hailed him for accommodating Mkwepu while others pleaded with the veteran musician to support the guitarist.

One of his followers on Facebook Leonard Chimbanga commented: “Soldier of the People. You did well accommodating him others would have chased him away.”