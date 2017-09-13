Govt makes another U-turn on refugees’ relocation

Government has performed another U-turn on its plan to relocate refugees from Dzaleka in Dowa to Katili Karonga.

Government cancelled the planned relocation of the 27,000 refugees from Dzaleka camp to Katili but has now gone back to its initial plan to have refugees moved to Katili in Karonga.

Last week, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security Samuel Madula said the ministry will no longer move the refugees because an assessment which the ministry conducted revealed that there is lack of resources such as water and arable land at Katili.

But on Tuesday Madula disclosed that the plan to move the camp from Central Region to the north is still underway.

He however said they are yet to meet stakeholders on the matter.

Government made the decision to relocate the refugees to the Northern Region so as to move the camp away from Lilongwe which is Malawi’s capital city.

The decision to relocate the refugees has faced resistance from community members and leaders in Karonga who argue that the move will lower security in the district.