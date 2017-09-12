Bank employee steals K3 million

A bank employee in Mzuzu only went to work on Monday to steal.

The employee has been identified as Thomas Misiyo who is a Teller Supervisor at First Merchant Bank (FMB) Mzuzu Branch.

According to Mzuzu police relations officer Martin Bwanali, at around 9am Misiyo tricked the teller on duty to give him K3 million cash meant for customers saying he will come back with a cheque.

“Misiyo who was in charge of all tellers in the bank went to the teller where he took the said cash pretending to give the customer and to bring cheque later but when he took the cash he disappeared,” said Bwanali.

After realising that Misiyo had stolen the money, the bank reported the matter to police.

The bank employee is still at large and police are hunting for him.