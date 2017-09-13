Devotion: Trust God

Jeremiah 17:7-8 Blessed is the man who trusts in the LORD, and whose confidence is in the LORD.

For he shall be as a tree planted by the waters, who spreads out its roots by the river, and shall not fear when heat comes, but its leaf shall be green; and shall not be careful in the year of drought, neither shall cease from yielding fruit.

Trust in God. It sounds simple but many have put trust in another man or in themselves.

Working hard is so important but man has limits.

Every body should put his confidence in the Lord and not in what they do or possess. Proverb 3:5 “Trust in the LORD with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding.”

You may think you have things to make it in life, that’s a lie. In this life what you possess is limited. Trust in the Lord.Psalm 20:7 “Some trust in chariots, and some in horses, but we trust the name of the LORD our God.”

Its a curse to trust in your own ability or another person. Jeremiah 17:5-6 “Thus says the LORD: “Cursed is the man who trusts in man, and makes flesh his arm, and whose heart departs from the LORD. For he shall be like the heath in the desert, and shall not see when good comes, but shall inhabit the parched places in the wilderness, a salt land and not inhabited.”

Even Apostle Paul says he could do everything but through Christ who strengthens.Phi 4:13 “I can do all things through him who strengthens me.”

Trust Him and fulfil your destiny.

Confession

I trust the Lord.I can do all things through him who strengthens me. In Jesus name. Amen

