Driver in for causing deaths

Police in Lilongwe are keeping in custody a 39-year-old driver for causing death through reckless driving.

Kanengo police station deputy spokesperson Salome Zgambo Chibwana has identified the driver as Patrick Chadza of Kamphanje village, Traditional Authority Njolomole in Ntcheu.

Chibwana told Malawi24 that the driver is being accused of causing death of two people in a road accident which occurred on Sunday at Choto Trading Centre along the Chitukula-Dzenza earth road which is located in the area of Traditional Authority Chitukula in Lilongwe.

“During the incident, the driver was driving a motor vehicle, Toyota Dyna, 3 tonner, registration number DA 1015, form Chitukula Village heading towards Dzenza (area 25).

“When he reached at Choto Trading Centre, he drove to the extreme right side of the road where he hit a bicycle taxi operator who was carrying a pillion passenger,” Chibwana told Malawi24.

She added that the bicycle taxi operator identified as Khalidwe Mark aged 18, and the pillion passenger identified as Rajab White aged 24, died on the spot.

Following the incident, the driver escaped from the scene and surrendered himself to Kanengo Police Station.

Preliminary police investigations have established that the driver was over speeding.

The driver will appear before court soon to answer a charge of causing death through reckless driving under section 126 subsection 4 of the Road Traffic Act.

Khalidwe Mark hailed from Nkhandwe village, Traditional Authority Chitukula in Lilongwe while Rajab White hailed from Traditional Authority Maganga in Salima.