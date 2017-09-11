Bullets cup celebration costs life: under 16 player dies

The triumphant entry into Blantyre by the Carlsberg cup champions, Big Bullets has seen the death of one person.

According to information, a Malawi under 16 player lost his life in joining the people’s team to celebrate their victory over rivals Wanderers.

A post on a Facebook page for the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has reported that Raphael Nkhoma who was playing for the Malawi under 16 for Blantyre Rural under the FIFA FAM under 16 initiative was hit at Kameza.

Meanwhile, Nkhoma is expected to be laid to rest at Ngumbe in Blantyre district.

Bullets defeated rivals Nomads in post-match penalties at the Bingu National Stadium on Saturday.