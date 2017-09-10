Thief gets 11 years

Limbe Senior Resident Magistrate court has sentenced a 28-year-old man to 11 years imprisonment for stealing items worth K6 million in Blantyre.

Limbe Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Widson Nhlane identified the convict as Stanley Watson who was found guilty of robbery in accordance with section 301 of the penal code.

Nhlane said the convict and his accomplices, who are still at large, on June 29 this year attacked a house at Mpingwe and stole various items worth K6 million.

The convict together with the other thieves stole items such as laptops, Plasma TVs, cell phones, home theatre, blankets, assorted clothes, bicycles plus K175,000 cash all valued at K6 million.

After investigations, Police arrested Stanley Watson and managed to recover some of the items in the process.

In court, Watson pleaded guilty hence presiding Magistrate Thoko Soko slapped him with an 11 year jail term.

Meanwhile, police investigations are underway to arrest the remaining suspects.

The convict hails from Kaphyephye village in the area of Traditional Authority Bvumbwe in Thyolo district.