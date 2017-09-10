Four arrested for killing pub bouncer

Police in Lilongwe have arrested four people in connection to the murder of a pub bouncer.

Kanengo police spokesperson Laban Makalani has identified the four men as Chikondi Maideni aged 33, Conwell Kachimanga, 34, Penjani Chaseta Banda aged 37, and 27-year-old Ndifera Banda.

The four men are being accused of fatally assaulting a 30-year-old man identified as George Matoza who was commonly known as “Bouncer” at Whispers Bottle store in area 25A in Lilongwe.

According to Makalani, the incident occurred on Thursday during a fracas which erupted at the drinking joint.

“During the fracas, the victim was working as a security officer and a bottle collector at the bottle store and Chikondi Maideni entered into the store while carrying a bottle of kachasu in his hand.

“It is alleged that the bouncer had ordered Maideni to leave the store because no one was allowed to take kachaso into the shop,” Makalani told Malawi24.

A fight erupted between the two after Maideni refused to leave the premises and the three other suspects joined the fight against the bouncer.

The security guard, who was severely assaulted, reported the matter to Kanengo Police Station soon after the incident and was given a police report to go to Kamuzu Central Hospital where he died.

A post-mortem which was conducted by medics at Kamuzu Central Hospital established that the man died due to severe head injuries.

The suspects are expected answer a case of murder under section 209 of the penal code.

Chikondi Maideni hails from Chipoka village, Traditional Authority Mabuka in Mulanje, Conwell Kachimanga hails from Hawu village, Traditional Authority Kwataine in Ntcheu while Penjani Chaseta Banda and Ndifera Banda hail from Mphatso village, Traditional Authority Kanyenda in Nkhotakota.