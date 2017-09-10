Bullets fans stone Nomads bus and players; four arrested

Recent News
Four people were arrested yesterday after the match at Bingu National Stadium accused of stoning the Nomads bus and players.

According to information that Malawi24 has, after defeating their rivals in the finals of the Carlsberg Cup, some Bullets fans went berserk and targeted the bus that carried Nomads players.

Big stones were hurled at the bus and in the process some windows of the bus were smashed while some Nomads players sustained minor injuries.

The bus that the Nomads were travelling in was the one they won in the bus ipite bonanza after defeating the same Bullets.

At the time of writing, four people had been arrested in relation to the violence and some were in the traditional colours of red and white.

