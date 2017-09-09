Kananji sets new record

They call him the wonder coach and winning the Carlsberg Cup a record four times in a row is not a mere achievement for Elia Kananji.

The caretaker coach lifted the Carlsberg Cup on Saturday in Lilongwe with Nyasa Big Bullets after their 5-3 post match penalty win over rivals Be Forward Wanderers.

He won the cup first with Bullets in 2014 and 2015 and 2016 with the Nomads.

Winning it this year means in his tenth final of the Cup as a coach, he has won in more than any other coach.

Kananji also coached the Nomads in recent times and this has not just put him in the limelight but also fuelled a debate about his prowess and success story.

Bullets had to come from behind twice to win the cup.

The Nomads led after 21 minutes when Jafalie Chande quickly utilised a defensive error and caught his former club napping.

Muhammad Sulumba then restored parity against his former club as well.

At the stroke of halftime, the Nomads scored through Isaac Kaliati who found the net 25 meters away from the goal post and it seemed to be over for Bullets.

It was in the 82nd minute that Bullets earned a penalty as Rafique Namwera handled the ball in the box from a Chiukepo Msowoya diagonal ball.

Nelson Kangunje proved too good for Richard Chipuwa in goals for the Lali Lubani side.

In the spot kicks, Yamikani Chester hit the post before Kangunje ended his heroic day by slotting home the winning penalty.

Bullets walked home Mk12 Million richer.