Don Williams dead at 78

American country singer Don Williams has died aged 78.

According to reports, the musician died after a short illness.

Williams who was also known as the “gentle giant of country music” was popular across the world and his songs are also loved in Malawi.

Williams had 17 No. 1 hits before retiring in 2016.

He released his last studio album in 2014.

The award-winning musician’s popular songs include love ballads like “I Believe in You”. His other hits are ″Lord, I Hope This Day Is Good,” ″You’re My Best Friend,” ″Some Broken Hearts Never Mend,” ″Till the Rivers All Run Dry” and “Back in My Younger Days.” At least one duet with Emmylou Harris made the charts, “If I Needed You” in 1981.