Girl, 2, killed in house fire

A two-year-old girl has died in Nsanje district after the house she was sleeping in caught fire.

This is according to Malawi police service report which has since identified the deceased girl as Chisomo Masokunyoza.

It is reported that the accident happened on Thursday, September 7 at around 22:00 hours.

Police say at this time, the mother to the child Agnes Balanko had left for Nsanje trading center leaving the girl sleeping together with her five-year-old sister.

Further information has indicated that the source of the accident was a candle which was left burning.

The house caught fire and the deceased failed to escape hence burnt to death whilst her sister safely escaped.

Police visited the scene and later took the body to Nsanje mortuary for postmortem where it has been reported that the death was due to suffocation.

Chisomo Masokunyoza hailed from Saviyele village in the area of Traditional Authority Malemia in Nsanje district.