PP suspends Uladi

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of People’s Party (PP) has suspended Uladi Mussa from his position as the party’s acting president.

This is according to People’s Party Spokesperson Noah Chimpeni who confirmed the development.

Chimpeni said that an extraordinary national executive meeting of the party suspended Mussa following his declaration that Joyce Banda was no longer president of the party because her mandate expired in August.

The publicist further said the decision by Mussa contravened the constitution of the party hence the decision to suspend him pending a disciplinary hearing in 10 days’ time.

He however said Mussa still remains PP vice president for Central Region.

But Mussa told the local media that the meeting that decided to suspend him is illegal and cannot suspend him.

“How many people were there? NEC has over 80 people and you cannot just invite a few people and say we have held a NEC meeting and we have suspended so and so,” said Mussa.