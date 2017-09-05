Soldier mourns veteran musician

Prolific artist Soldier Lucius Banda has mourned veteran musician Bernard Kwirimbe who died at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

Writing on his Facebook page, Banda hailed contributions that late Kwirimbe made to his music career.

According Banda, he used to seek advice from Kwirimbe who also played other crucial roles in his music journey.

“He wrote my first set of instruments and PA system when I wanted to form Zembani. He has been my advisor always available to encourage me as a musician,” Soldier said.

“Last month he just honoured me and others with an award of eminence. Tonight this great son of Malawi, the jazzman of all time Uncle Bernard Kwirimbe of the Rainseekers Band has died.”

Late Bernard Kwirimbe hailed from Chididi village, Traditional Authority Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota.