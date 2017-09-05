Man found with fake money

Police in Lilongwe are keeping in custody a 22-year-old man over fake currency.

The man Chione Apatsamosiyana was arrested by Lumbadzi Police for being found in possession of fake Malawian banknotes at Lumbadzi Trading Centre.

Kanengo Police deputy spokesperson Salome Zgambo Chibwana told Malawi24 that the suspect lives in Chinsapo Township and went to a Zoona Agent at Lumbadzi Trading Centre to send money to a man whom he claims to be the producer of the fake notes.

According to Zgambo, the agent noted that the notes were fake and informed the police who arrested the suspect and seized the fake notes.

Enquiries are underway to arrest the producer of the notes and seize the manufacturing items.

Chione Apatsamosiyana hails from Kadzakamba village Traditional Authority Chakhadza in Dowa and he will appear in court soon.