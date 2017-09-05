MCP should compensate ex-MYPs – Mwakasungula

Human rights activist Undule Mwakasungula has said the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is responsible for compensating former members of Malawi Young Pioneers (MYP).

Mwakasungula has asked the opposition party to pay the young pioneers because they were hired by the then ruling MCP to torture Malawians.

The young pioneers have been pressurising government to compensate them and give them their gratuities saying they were unlawfully fired from the civil service.

But Mwakasungula said using taxpayers’ money to pay off the young pioneers is the same as asking victims to compensate their torturers.

“The ex-MYPs should seek the benefits from those who employed them to torture Malawians. If they are to be paid, it’s taxpayers covering and that includes taxes from the victims… so it will be victims paying their perpetrators,” he said.

Mwakasungula’s claims were, however, trashed by MCP deputy secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka who said the paramilitary wing was not under the command of the party.

Mkaka said the pioneers were employed by government and are justified to demand their money despite the torture they subjected Malawians to.

“Besides, there were things they did better despite their dark side. We, therefore, need to avoid stereotypes,” said Mkaka.

Government owes the 2765 ex-MYP officers about K1.6 billion following the disbandment of the group during Operation Bwezani.