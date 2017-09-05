Angry mob kills thief in Lilongwe

Angry residents at Area 49 in Lilongwe on Friday fatally assaulted a suspected robber.

The robber, whose identity is not yet known, died while receiving treatment at Kamuzu Central Hospital soon after the incident.

Kanengo police spokesperson Laban Makalani told Malawi24 that the robber together with another thief, whilst armed with panga knives, attacked a couple that was going to attend a night of prayer program at Pentecostal International Church in Area 49.

The two robbers manhandled the man identified as Moses Chiumia, 31, and robbed him of his laptop bag containing assorted personal items.

According to Makalani, the woman managed to escape into the church and reported the matter to congregants who captured one of the thieves.

“Residents within the area administered mob justice on the man and called Kanengo Police Officers who rushed to the scene only to find the man severely beaten,” said Makalani.

The other thief ran away with the laptop bag which contained a bible, three smartphones, headsets, a driving licence, an ATM card, a wallet and cash amounting to K4, 000.

Police are investigating circumstances which led to the death of the suspect and have opened a docket of murder under section 209 of the penal code against residents involved in the killing.

The police are currently appealing to members of the general public to avoid taking the law into their own hands as it is against the law of Malawi.

The deceased, whose body is currently being kept at KCH mortuary, is dark in complexion, short (about1.5 meters tall) and is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old.

Relatives and anyone who may know the deceased are being requested to report to any police station.