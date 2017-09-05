Coke Studio Africa exposing Gemini Major’s heroics

Coke Studio Africa season 5 has just gotten better with Malawi’s Gemini Major among the producers crafting the music collaborations involving artists from different African countries.

Gemini becomes the first Malawian to participate in the Coca Cola company flagship music show which unites diverse music talents in Africa for world class showcases.

It attracts artists from different genres, eras and regions to create a modern and authentic African sound through music fusion.

Producers, singers and rappers flock to Nairobi, Kenya every year to work on the music compilations.

This year, Malawi which is not yet on the list of participating countries, has Gemini Major as its ambassador.

Born Gilbert Kamoto, he is among 8 top African producers that have been trusted with the task of producing musical compilations for Coke Studio Africa.

He joins DJ Maphorisa (South Africa), Masterkraft (Nigeria), Nahreel (Tanzania), Sketchy Bongo (South Africa), Gospel on the Beatz (Nigeria), KillBeatz (Ghana), and Shado Chris (Ivory Coast).

Information sourced by Malawi24 reveals that Kamoto is producing three major collaborations involving artists from South Africa, Uganda, and Cameroon.

According to Coke Studio Africa, the Malawian boy is working with these pairings: Shekhinah (South Africa) and Jano Band (Ethiopia), Sheebah (Uganda) and Asgegnew Ashko (Ethiopia), Tresor (South Africa) and Locko (Cameroon).

Maphorisa and Masterkraft return to Coke Studio Africa this year.

They will among other tasks join forces in producing Coke Studio Africa’s special episode called “Global Fusion” which features American Pop and RNB superstar Jason Deluro.

The music products involving artists from 16 African countries will premier in 30 countries across the continent, later this month. This season is arguably bigger and better with more countries taking part than previous seasons.

The last two seasons involved top selling American singers Ne-Yo in 2015 and Trey Songz in 2016. This year Jason Deluro sets the stage ablaze with some top African artists.

Some of the African artists in this season are, Micasa, Sauti Sol, AKA, Patoranking, Ali Kiba, Yemi Alade, Jah Prayzah, Eddy Kenzo, Mafikizolo, Slap Dee and Nasty C.