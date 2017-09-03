Prayer facilitates development – Mutharika

Malawi’s First Lady Gertrude Mutharika has said women in the country should be at the forefront in praying since prayer contributes to social-economic development.

Mutharika made the call in Lilongwe during a Ladies Fellowship Dinner hosted by the Lingadzi CCAP Praise Team.

Malawi’s first lady said a woman’s prayer is powerful.

“When women pray, something big happens. God answers all our prayers. My hope is that as we come together in prayers for our country and understand the nearness of God – the way He desires to draw people close to Himself and delights in our earnest efforts to spread His message of love and grace with as many people as possible,” she said.

Mutharika also urged the women gathered to recognise their individual responsibilities of ensuring that personal lives and choices align to the values in the societies.

The Ladies Fellowship Dinner was under the theme “Women of Excellence”.