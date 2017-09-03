Silver, Nomads set for top of the table clash

Unbeaten Silver Strikers and Super League leaders Be Forward Wanderers will meet in a crunch Super League top of the table clash at Bingu National Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Only two points are separating the two teams on the log table, with the Bankers aiming to leapfrog the current leaders in the standings before wrapping up the first round.

The Central Bankers extended their unbeaten run in the top flight a fortnight ago when they roasted rivals Civil Sporting Club while Wanderers recorded their first win over Mzuni FC at Mzuzu Stadium to maintain their position at the top.

Last season, Wanderers collected six points in their two games against the Central Bankers but this season’s clash is very different considering how organized the Area 47 side has become in recent games.

In June this year, the two teams met in the inaugural Airtel Top 8 Knockout Cup final at Bingu National Stadium where the Central Bankers got the better of the Nomads in post-match penalties following a goalless draw during regulation time.

Wanderers will be without Stanley Sanudi and Jabulani Linje who are both with the National Team in Morocco while Yamikani Chester and Francis Mulimbika are out with injuries. Midfielder Alfred Manyozo Jnr is also out of the clash as he is still serving his four match ban imposed by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) over his conduct in the Carlsberg Cup.

On the other hand, Silver Strikers will be without Duncan Nyoni due to injury but the rest of the players are available for Sunday’s top of the table clash.