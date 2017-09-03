Malawian pilot to attend women pilots meeting

Malawian female commercial pilot Ivana Alvares-Mashall will participate in the 99th International Women Pilot Association annual meeting in Cairo, Egypt.

Marshall is the only one from Southern Africa to attend the meeting among over 100 female pilots, according to Egyptian Ambassador to Malawi Maher El-Adaway.

According to Arabian Ninety Nines website, Marshall was born and raised in Malawi but studied in South Africa and United States. She later moved to United Kingdom to work and also worked in Malaysia. Marshall recently moved back to the UK to further her studies.

The Arabian section of the global women pilot group, the Ninety Nines, has been granted the patronage of the Egyptian Civil Aviation Ministry for its fifth annual meeting which will be held in October.

More than a hundred female pilots from all over the world along with the president of the international organisation of the Ninety Nines, Jan McKenzie, will attend the meeting where members will enjoy cultural tours and variety of aviation activities and get the chance to learn from each other’s experiences in the aviation field.

The Arabian Section was founded in 1989 by 12 members – one of them, Captain Lotfia El Nadi, is from Egypt.

Today the Section has 120 members from around the world, giving their own scholarships for its members, and is working on plans to host the global meeting for the Ninety Nines in 2021 in the Kingdom of Jordan.