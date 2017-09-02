Woman, baby found dead at Mzuni

A 24-year-old woman and her newborn baby were on Friday found dead at Mzuzu University (Mzuni) campus in Mzuzu.

The woman Fatima Mako is reported to have been found dead in a dam at the university hours after her newlyborn baby was also found dead at the campus.

Reports reveal that the woman was earlier at Mzuzu Central Hospital with her twin babies but she left the hospital with one of the babies on 31 August.Mzuzu police spokesperson sergeant Martin Bwanali said the baby was found dead at the campus and hours later the body of the woman was found in the dam.

Post-mortem revealed that death of the woman is due to drowning.

Hospital officials are yet to comment on the matter.

The deceased was from Euthini village, Traditional Authority Ntwalo in Mzimba district.