Man jailed for stealing items from a car

The Nkukula magistrate court in Lilongwe has sentenced a 30-year-old man to three years imprisonment with hard labour for stealing items worth over K1 million from a car.

The court heard that Saidi Amini broke into a car which was parked at Area 25A PTC and went away with items valued at 1.3 million kwacha.

The owner left the car locked and went inside the shop to buy groceries but when he returned he was surprised to see the driver’s window half open.

Upon checking, he discovered that his laptop bag which contained three Samsung phones, digital camera, cables, mobile WiFi and a laptop was missing.

Police later arrested Amini and in court he was convicted on his own plea of guilt.

In his mitigation, Amini pleaded with the court to be lenient to him considering that he is a family man. He also told the court that it was the devil that used him to commit the offense.

However, police prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Florence Moyo told the court to give him a stiff punishment.

Passing judgement, first grade magistrate Cecilia Onsewa noted that the convict pleaded guilty to the offence and did not waste court’s time.

She then slapped him with a three year jail-term.

Saidi Amini hails from Mulenga village, Traditional Authority Ndindi in Salima district.