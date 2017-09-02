Mzuni adamant they will survive chop

Struggling Mzuni FC are confident they will not be relegated from the Super League this season.

Chairperson of the club Albert Mtungambera Harawa is adamant the Mzuzu based side will avoid the chop.

Mzuni have found it tough in the league this season and they find themselves on position 13 with 16 points.

But Harawa told Malawi24 on Friday that the team is just passing through difficult times and performances will improve when the second round of the Super League commences.

“The team will remain in the league come rain come sunshine only that the team is not performing well just because we are passing through difficult times especially in financially.

“In the second round you will see new faces, some are former Mzuni players who are back to help the team to bounce back,” said Harawa.

Malawi24 understands that Victor Gondwe who went to Moyale Barracks is one of the players who will return to Mzuni this season.

Other reports indicate that former Nyasa Big Bullets goalkeeper Chimwemwe Nkukwawa is among the players to be offloaded since Mzuni are suspecting the goalkeeper of match fixing.