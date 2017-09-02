Chakwera’s conduct cowardly – Analyst

A political analyst in the country has described Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera’s decision to report government to donors as uncalled for and cowardly.

Chakwera this week wrote donors seeking their intervention following death threats against an MCP candidate in the October 17 by-elections.

According to the letter Chakwera wrote, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been sending death threats to the candidate, Lawrence Sitolo.

Speaking to Malawi24, one of the political scientists in the country Wonderful Mkhutche said Chakwera’s conduct is cowardly.

“This is uncalled for. Dr. Chakwera is better placed to understand that we have bodies under Malawi government where he can make such reports to. Reporting to donors on internal affairs is cowardly,” said Mkhutche.

He added that Chakwera is compromising the country’s sovereignty and his conduct shows lack of trust in the same institutions he wants to lead.

“As citizens we are supposed to safeguard our sovereignty, be proud of our institutions and work on making our democracy accountable and responsive. Dr. Chakwera has showed to the world that we lack confidence in ourselves,” he said.

Mkhutche further said that Chakwera is a potential next leader, and at all costs, should work in the interest of building the nation and not exposing it to donors and international community as he has done.

According to Mkhutche, the last thing Malawians want to see is a president who is remote controlled by donors.