Fischer Kondowe: I will join a big team

Fischer Kondowe has revealed that he will be joining a big club with reports indicating he is switching camps to join Big Bullets’ archrival, Be Forward Wanderers.

Anong’a, as the veteran winger is popularly known, made the remarks soon after terminating his contract with Nyasa Big Bullets over outstanding signing on fees amounting to K3 million.

He told one of the local radio stations that he is willing to play for Bullets on a free basis. He, however, stated that should the Bullets’ executive bar him, then, he would be left with no any other choice but to join one of the country’s bigger teams.

Despite not mentioning his next destination if the executive insists on him being surplus to the team, the rumour mill on social media suggested that Fischer has been having talks with Nomads and Silver Strikers.

Fisher Kondowe, Malawi and Bullets’ longest serving footballer, could join either of the team on a free transfer as he was released by Bullets soon after asking for the termination of his contract.