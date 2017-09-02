Devotion: Win souls to the Master

Mark 5:18-20 “As he was entering into the boat, he who had been possessed by demons begged him that he might be with him. He didn’t allow him, but said to him, “Go to your house, to your friends, and tell them what great things the Lord has done for you, and how he had mercy on you.”

He went his way, and began to proclaim in Decapolis how Jesus had done great things for him, and everyone marveled.”

The man previously possessed by demons went immediately after his healing and preached to multitudes. He didnt know much about the Word of God.

The only news he had was that there is Jesus who is able to heal and save from troubles.You may feel you don’t have a message but I tell you, even that which you have is enough to save many from darkness.

God desire is that all people should be saved. 1 Timothy 2:3-4 “This is good and it pleases God our saviour who wants everybody to be saved and come to know the truth.”

God’s desire of salvation to all people should be fulfilled by us. Take the gospel to all people and fulfil the desire of the Father.

Jesus tells us that there are so many people needing salvation but few are willing to take up this noble job.

Luk 10:2 “Therefore said he unto them, The harvest truly is great, but the labourers are few: pray ye therefore the Lord of the harvest, that he would send forth labourers into his harvest.” Make up your mind to be a partaker of gospel. Enrol as a labourer in God’s company.

Be an employee of the CEO of the universe. Be on the heavenly payroll. Isn’t it wonderful to have Jesus as your employer.

That’s what you need to do today. I have never been employed in a better organization than this one. Am on heavenly payroll.

Decide to do the same if you haven’t. Everybody can be enrolled whether a student, a banker, a clerk, a business person etc. As long as you are willing, you can get another job today and combine with your current occupation.

PRAYER

Dear father, I thank you for making me a soul winner. I have made up my mind to participate in the noble job and win more souls into your kingdom. I thank you for entrusting me with the gospel of salvation. In Jesus name. Amen

